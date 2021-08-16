Why Kayvee withdrew from Big Brother Naija show

Why Kayvee withdrew from Big Brother Naija show

Monday, August 16, 2021 6:18 pm


Kayvee - Withdraws from Big Brother Naija Shine Ya' Eye

Kayvee – Withdraws from Big Brother Naija Shine Ya’ Eye

By Taiye Olayemi
Kayvee, one of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye housemates, has withdrawn from the television reality show due to health challenge.
Kayvee, who came into the house two weeks ago with three other housemates, had been observed to be withdrawn from other housemates even during discussions.
According to the letter from Biggie which Pere, the head of house read to the housemates, Kayvee was advised by his doctor to leave the show.
The housemates helped Kayvee to pack his belongings as ordered by Biggie.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the television reality show commenced on July 24.

