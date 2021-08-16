Workers barricade Council Secretariat in Rivers over unpaid salaries

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Workers angry over non-payment of their salaries on Monday blocked all entrances to Emohua Local Government Council of Rivers State.

The workers who said they have not been paid for three months accused the new chairman of the council, Dr Chidi Lloyd of withholding their salaries.

Some of the aggrieved workers carried placards with different inscriptions like ” Chidi Lloyd pay us our three months salaries”, “Chidi pay us our salary, May, June, July” and others

The workers accused Lloyd, a former Majority Leader in the Rivers State House of Assembly of subjecting them untold hardship and hunger as they are finding it difficult to carter for their families, pay their rents and children’s school fees.

The workers lamented that instead of Lloyd to address the issues on his arrival to office this on Monday, he allegedly invited security agencies to safeguard the Council secretariat.

They said Lloyd also asked them to report their grievances to the Accountant of the Council.

Disappointed by the reaction of Lloyd, the protesting Workers called on Governor Nyesom Wike and all stakeholders in the state to prevail on him to urgently pay their outstanding three months salaries.

The also threatened to continue to barricade entrance to the secretariat building until they are paid the emoluments.

However, Lloyd, could not be reached to react to the allegations.

But Lloyd had complained that the some names of workers in the do not tally with those who report for duty at the Council.

He had vowed the every worker must justify his pay.