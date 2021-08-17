AFCON 2021: Super Eagles drawn alongside Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 52 countries had taken part in the tournament’s qualifiers, with only 24 places available for the Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 event.

The qualification campaign had started in October 2019 and ended in June, due to the one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Following Tuesday’s draw, the tournament organisers have indicated that the competition’s group stage will hold from Jan. 9 to Jan. 20.

Matches of the Round of 16 will hold from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, while the quarter-finals will be on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.

The competition’s semi-finals will hold on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, while the third-place and final matches will take place on Feb. 6.