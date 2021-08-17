Bad roads: Kogi National Assembly members lobby Fashola

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 10:13 am


Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola

Richard Elesho

National Assembly members from Kogi have met with Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works, over the deplorable condition of federal roads in the State.

The lawmakers went to lobby for the rehabilitation of the roads.

The meeting which held at the Ministry of Works had the three Senators from the State, Smart Adeyemi, Jubrin Echocho and Yakubu Oseni along with House of Representatives members in attendance.

The lawmakers, who revealed having fruitful deliberations with the Minister, argued that for strategic location of Kogi State which bordered many other states of the federation including the FCT, priority attention ought to be given to its roads in order to save it from the present deplorable state.

Among the roads discussed are Kabba-Egbe-Ilorin, Obehira-Ageva-Mangogo-Ibilo road, Okene-Ajaokuta-Itobe road, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene-Auchi road and others

The lawmakers argued that the aforementioned roads when rehabilitated, will not only boost the economic fortune of the residents of the areas but would lead to drastic reduction in serial auto crashes that have claimed people’s life.

While responding, Mr Fashola who commended the lawmaker’s unity in demanding for the welfare of their constituents said most of the aforementioned roads have already been captured in the 2021 budget.

The Minister, however, urged them to streamline their individual demands and come up with priority list for immediate attention.

He reiterated that the Federal Government has not reneged on its resolve to ameliorate the commuter’s plight through massive road rehabilitation in the state.

He equally noted that other parts of deplorable roads in Kogi State not captured in this year’s budget would be done in 2022.

 

 

 

