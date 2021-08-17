Bauchi Assembly gives condition for screening of 17 commissioner nominees

Lawmakers in Bauchi on Tuesday that they will not take any action on 17 commissioner nominees whose names were forwarded to the State House of Assembly for confirmation by Governor Bala Mohammed.

The lawmakers too the decision after the Majority leader, Mr Tijjani Aliyu read Gov. Mohammed’s letter containing the list during plenary.

He identified the nominees to include, Abdulkadir Ibrahim (Alkaleri LGA), Garba Dahiru, (Bauchi LGA), Nuruddeen Abdulhamid, (Bauchi LGA), Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, (Dambam LGA), Dayyabu Chiroma, (Darazo LGA), Maryam Bagel, (Dass LGA).

Others, he added, were: Umar Babayo Kesa, (Gamawa, LGA), Asma’u Ahmed, (Giade LGA), Usman Moddibo, (Jama’are LGA), Hajara Jibrin Gidado, (Itas Gadau LGA), Sama’ila Kaila, (Katagum LGA), Aminu Hammayo, (Misau LGA).

Hamisu Shira, (Shira LGA), Samaila Burga, (Tafawa Balewa LGA), Abubakar Bununu, (Tafawa Balewa LGA), Aliyu Tilde, (Toro LGA), and Abdulrazak Zaki, (Warji LGA), completed the list.

After reading the names, Aliyu, explained that the House would neither screen nor confirm any nominee, without their curriculum vitae (CV) attached for perusal.

The house unanimously adopted the position that the state Governor should provide the CVs of his nominees to the house, before they would be confirmed.

The Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman directed the Clerk to transmit to the state executive the need to provide the house with the CV of the nominees.

Meanwhile, the state assembly has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Usman as the Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission.