Beer Sectorial Group Appoints Magunda As Chairman

Beer Sectorial Group Appoints Magunda As Chairman

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:52 pm


Magunda,

By Daniels Ekugo
The Beer Sectorial Group (BSG), a section of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has announced the appointment of Baker Magunda as Chairman of the Group with effect from 1st August 2021.
Magunda replaces former BSG Chairman, Jordi Borrut Bel who has moved on from his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, to take up new responsibilities within the Heineken Group.
The BSG is a trade association comprising beer manufacturers in Nigeria who are members of the Manufactures Association of Nigeria. Its membership includes Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries PLC.
Baker Magunda is the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinness Nigeria Plc.
Before joining the Guinness Nigeria team, Baker was Managing Director of Diageo Ethiopia and the Indian Ocean Markets.
He gained his first degree in Economics at Makerere University in Uganda and Makerere University Business School. He also attended IESE and Strathmore Business Schools for postgraduate studies in Business and Leadership.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    German Chancellor, Angela Merkel 9 mins ago

    Merkel calls on neighbouring countries, EU to accept Afghan refugees
    1 hour ago

    Okeowo congratulates new Ogun Waterside chairman
    2 hours ago

    The Need to Do Hard Work of Mobilizing Young People from Grassroots – Osinbajo
    The book: 'Remaking Nigeria: Sixty Years, Sixty Voices ' to be launched on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Yar ‘Adua Centre, Abuja. 2 hours ago

    Book on Nigeria at 60 set for launch August 19
    Hakeem-Baba-Ahmed 2 hours ago

    It’s outrageous provocation- Northern Elders’ Forum reacts to Jos killings
    2 hours ago

    Lawyers, Ethics, Values and Corruption in Nigeria  
    Naira notes: value on the decline 3 hours ago

    Why Naira value is depreciating – CBN deputy governor
    Members of Taliban in Afghanistan's president office 3 hours ago

    Normalcy returns to Afghan capital, Taliban urges govt. workers to return to work