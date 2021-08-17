Boko Haram surrender depletes ISWAP strength, sows fear — Nigerian Army

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 12:00 am


Some of the surrendered Boko Haram/ ISWAP insurgents in Bama, Borno State

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says there is confusion and apprehension within the camps of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists following the recent massive surrender of Boko Haram fighters.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, citing the depleting strength of its members, which had drastically dwindled their overall fighting efficiency, as the major cause of the apprehension.

Nwachukwu added that due to the situation, the terrorists group had resorted to using futile propaganda via AMAQ Terrorists Media Wing to portray the group as still being a potent force in the North East.

He said their confusion was further aggravated by the Aug. 14 turn out of the terrorists in droves, with their families, to lay down their arms and surrender at Mafa Local Government Area.

The army spokesman said that a total of 186 Boko Haram terrorists members led by their Amir, Manye Aga, comprising 67 adult males, 54 adult females and 65 children, surrendered to troops of Operation HADIN KAI at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Ajiri.

Several items were recovered from the surrendering terrorists including, AK 47 rifles and magazines, a locally made pistol and eight locally fabricated daggers.

Nwachukwu also disclosed that the theatre took custody of additional Boko Haram fighters, comprising four adult males, 11 adult females and 18 children from Landanli, Azah, Ngaridua and Kondilla villages, who surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki Junction in Bama, on Aug. 15.

According to him, ISWAP was yet to come to terms with the reality of its current predicament, which had posed serious negative impact on its fighting prowess.

“It is also worthy of note that the terrorists are overwhelmed with palpable fear and are making desperate efforts to halt the ongoing surrender of their fighters from the Tumbus and Sambisa axis.

“The Nigerian Military is more resolute in intensifying both kinetic and non kinetic efforts in the fight against insurgency, banditry and sundry crimes in the country,” he said.

