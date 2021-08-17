Buhari reconstitutes standing committee on national honours award

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 11:03 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari:

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Okon Okon

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the standing committee on National Honours Award for a period of four years with effect from Aug. 5.

Mrs Anthonia Ekpa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to Ekpa, the committee chaired by His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Muhammad (rtd), the Emir of Lafia, has Mrs Farida Waziri (North-West), Muhammed Ja`afaru (North-West), Alhaji Sale Isa (North-East), Chief Inikio Sam-sele (South-South) as members.

Others are; Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South-East), Yemisi Shyllon (South-West), Dr Abdullahi Onyekan, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretary/Director, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

In the statement, Ekpa said that Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, had congratulated the committee members, while urging them to uphold the confidence and trust reposed in them by the President.

