CBN releases framework to strengthen cyber security resilience in OFIs

CBN releases framework to strengthen cyber security resilience in OFIs

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 11:17 pm


CBN head office in Abuja

CBN head office in Abuja

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday released a  framework to protect Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) against cyber attack.

This was contained in a memo by Nkiru Asiegbu, CBN’s Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department, addressed to the OFIs.

Asiegbu said that the framework was necessitated by the number and sophistication of cybersecurity threats and attacks against the OFIs.

“Due to the recent increase in the number and sophistication of cyber security threats an attacks OFIs, it has become necessary and mandatory for the sub-sector to strengthen its cyber resilience if it is to remain safe and sound.

“Consequently, the CBN is releasing the draft framework and guidelines stipulating minimum requirements for enhancing cyber security,’’ she said.

She urged the OFIs to forward their input on the draft to the OFI supervision department of the apex bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the framework prescribes improved cybersecurity oversight by the board of the OFIs and strict implementation of board-approved of cyber-security policies by their management.

It also recommends the appointment of a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), vested with the responsibility of day-to-day cybersecurity and mitigation of cyber-security risks in the OFIs, amongst other provisions.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Julius Berger workers during their protest in Port Harcourt on Tuesday 10 seconds ago

    Julius Berger workers protest ‘poor pay’ in Port Harcourt
    Nigeria Police: Arrest notorious kidnappers in Adamawa 34 mins ago

    Police burst syndicate of notorious kidnappers in Adamawa
    President Muhammadu Buhari: 57 mins ago

    Buhari reconstitutes standing committee on national honours award
    1 hour ago

    Sharp rise in pregnant women contracting COVID-19 prompts new warnings
    2 hours ago

    NAFDAC nabs man for counterfeiting products’ registration numbers in Onitsha
    Nigerian troops: 2 hours ago

    Jos killings: Military sends strong warning to Muslim youths
    R-L: Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA and Mr Naseer AlSubaie, representative of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) at the inauguration of the upgraded NEMA Call Centre in Abuja 2 hours ago

    NEMA speaks of alleged hoisting of “strange flag” in its office
    Super Eagles 2 hours ago

    AFCON 2021: Super Eagles drawn alongside Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau