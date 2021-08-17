Germany to help people in Afghanistan who previously provided assistance – Merkel

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 4:01 pm


Germany intends to help a large number of people in Afghanistan who previously provided assistance to it, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday at a joint news conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

“We know that the situation is extremely difficult. I told Kallas that Germany wants to help even more people who provided assistance to us before.

“We are concerned as we see that Afghanistan’s achievements related to the situation with girls and women, education and development can be reversed,’’ Merkel said.

Berlin seeks evacuating as many people as possible from Afghanistan, the chancellor emphasized.

She praised the arrival of a second German military plane in Kabul as a positive sign.

