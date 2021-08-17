Jos killings: Military sends strong warning to Muslim youths

Tuesday, August 17, 2021


By Polycarp Auta
The Special Task Force charged with maintaining peace in Plateau and environs has raised alarm about proposed plans by Muslim youths in Jos to embark on protest over last weekend’s killing of travelers in the state.

The Task Force in a statement on Tuesday said information at its disposal indicated that the protest is proposed to commence from the Jos Central Mosque axis to the State House Assembly premises.
However, the Task Force advised the youths to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and the existing curfew in Jos and other parts of the State.
“In the interest of peace, youths planning any protest over the incident should shelve that plan. There is a curfew in place; no one should attempt to violate it,” Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of the task force, said in a statement  in Jos.
Takwa warned that the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government in Jos North Local Government Area had not be lifted, hence anyone found wanting would be decisively dealt with.
“Our attention has been drawn to a message circulating on social media calling on Muslim youths to embark on  peaceful protest slated for Wednesday, August 18
“The message stated that the demonstration is expected to commence from Jos Central Mosque to the State House of Assembly Complex.
“While we will not want to join issues with the organisers of the planned protest, it  is instructive to state that in view of the fragile nature of peace on the Plateau, this protest is unnecessary and uncalled for.
“We are fully aware that religious leaders have distanced themselves from the planned message. They have categorically stated that they are not in support of the peaceful demonstration.
“We are, therefore, sending a strong warning to those planning this demonstration and the originators of  the message to have a rethink.
“The 24-hours curfew imposed by government on Jos North and 12-hour curfew on Jos South and Bassa Local government areas is still in place and we are fully deployed to ensure its enforcement
“We will not allow any body or group to breach the fragile peace in Jos metropolis; consequently, any body found acting contrary to the law will be dealt with,” the statement  said
The media officer called on residents of the state to be law abiding and support the military and other security agencies toward ending all forms of insecurity in the state.

