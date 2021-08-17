Kogi to host 29th Nigeria Media Merit Award

Kogi to host 29th Nigeria Media Merit Award

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 10:17 am


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has announced that it will be hosting the 29th edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Awards in October 2021. This was confirmed in a statement by Kingsley Fanwo Commissioner for Information and Chairman Media sub-committee on the ceremony.

Fanwo added that the state government has concluded arrangement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with organisers of the ceremony in Lokoja on Tuesday 17th August, 2021. The statement reads in part:

“The Kogi State Government and the organizers of the Nigeria Media Merit Award which is the premier of Media Awards in Africa, shall be signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday, 17th August, 2021 as the State shall be hosting the 29TH Edition of the Awards in Lokoja in October 2021.

“The signing ceremony shall take place under the supervision of the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade, PhD and the Coordinator, Ronke Bello, PhD on the side of Government.

“It is also instructive to note that the signing ceremony shall take place at the Conference Hall of the Secretary to the State Government by 10am.

“Kogi is poised to host the best ever NMMA as a Committee under the leadership of Ronke Bello, PhD, is working relentlessly to make the event a historic one.

