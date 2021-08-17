Merkel calls on neighbouring countries, EU to accept Afghan refugees

Tuesday, August 17, 2021


German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has on Tuesday called for considering the possibility of accepting refugees from Afghanistan in neighbouring countries before discussing their placement in the European Union (EU).

“Before talking about contingents of refugees in the EU, we should discuss reliable opportunities for refugees in countries neighbouring Afghanistan.

“As the second step, we should consider a controlled and supported reception of refugees in European countries,’’ Merkel said at a news conference.

“The EU position on the matter is not quite simple,’’ the chancellor added. (Sputnik/NAN)

