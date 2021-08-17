NAF jets bomb 3 bandits’ leaders, fighters to death in Zamfara forest

NAF jets bomb 3 bandits’ leaders, fighters to death in Zamfara forest

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 5:47 pm


NAF Alpha jets: bombards bandits' camps

NAF Alpha jets: bombards bandits’ camps

Sustained airstrikes by the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) have eliminated three notorious kingpins behind armed banditry in Zamfara State, PRNigeria reports.

According to an intelligence operative who participated in the aerial operation, the gang leaders were eliminated at Kuyanbana Forest.

The source said: “The bandits’ kingpins who had continually terrorized innocent citizens in Zamfara state were among the over 45 killed by Nigerian Air Force airstrikes, under Operation Hadarin Daji recently.

“The kingpins eliminated at a gathering by the airstrikes include Habu Nabayye, Isuhu Sadi and Murtala Danmaje.

“Some locals expressed gratitude over the continuous airstrikes in the axis which have greatly improved security in the area.”

