Normalcy returns to Afghan capital, Taliban urges govt. workers to return to work

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 11:55 am


Members of Taliban in Afghanistan’s president office

Normalcy returned to Kabul, capital of Afghanistan as the Taliban on Tuesday urged the government employees to return to work, two days after the group took control of the capital.

The Taliban urged all to start routine life with confidence, as they declared a general amnesty.

It also urged women to join its government.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the situation in Kabul was completely under control and that law and order had returned to the city.

Mujahid reiterated that life and properties of people were safe as there were reports that the Taliban has arrested about 200 people involved in looting of government properties and vehicles.

The Taliban leadership has ordered its members and “once again instructs them that no one is allowed to enter anyone’s house without permission.

“Life, property and honour of none shall be harmed or tampered with during this course, but must be protected,’’ Mujahid said.

Late on Monday, flight of military transport planes was resumed and dozens of flights were conducted all the night, according to residents living around the airport.

The planes were evacuating foreigners and some of their Afghan workers.

The flight suspended on Monday morning after a big rush of people at the airport.

Taliban members on Monday took control of the outside of Kabul airport while thousands of U.S. forces were inside the airport helping to evacuate the crowds.

At least 10 Afghans were reportedly killed in the stampede and a shooting inside the airport within the past two days.

Also on Monday, the offices of the Afghan Public Health Ministry and the Kabul municipality were reopened.

Wahid Majrooh, acting minister of public health, appeared together with Taliban public health representatives in a televised footage, urging medical workers to return to their jobs, including female medical employees.

Small shops were also reopened around the city while banks and business centres mostly remained closed as of Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/NAN)

