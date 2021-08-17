Okeowo congratulates new Ogun Waterside chairman

By Daniels Ekugo

Former Chairman, Ogun Waterside LGA, Hon. Simeon Okeowo has congratulated the new Chairman of Ogunwaterside local government Hon. Adekunle Abdulateef Mudashiru and all Legislative arm member of the local government on the occasion of the swearing-in-ceremony of the Local Government legislative Arm.

In his statement, he stated that the quality of personnel elected and sworn-in gives a lot of credence and hope to the future of Ogun Waterside.

He further charges the representatives to ensure that they deliver there promises and live up to the mandate entrusted in their care.

Conclusively, he appeals to the sworn in representatives to put the interest of Ogun Waterside first and map out ways by which the local government will become the pride of the gateway state.