Access Bank introduces USSD to protect customers against fraud 

Wednesday, August 18, 2021


Access Bank

Access Bank

Seeking best-in-class ways to safeguard the resources of its customers, Access Bank PLC introduced the *901*911# USSD code, a solution that allows customers act swiftly to prevent fraudulent activities on their accounts.

According to the Bank, the service allows customers of all account types to deactivate a USSD profile simply by dialling *901*911# from any phone, inputting the registered phone number for the account to be protected and this automatically locks out fraudsters from the individual’s account.

The Bank also said it has created dedicated pages on its official website that constantly update customers on the schemes fraudsters employ to defraud them while bringing to public notice the quickest platforms to access help in the event of any suspected fraud case.

In its promise to offer customers more than banking, Access Bank has not wavered in its drive to not only deliver speedy services but also security for all.

