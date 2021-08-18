Afghanistan: Kabul calm, but residents live in uncertainty

Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has been experiencing relatively peaceful days since the Taliban took control of the city on Sunday, but the residents have been living in uncertainty as the new establishment has yet to formally replace the former administration.

In a rapid but peaceful move, the Taliban fighters captured Kabul on Sunday.

Since then the city has been calm with no major security incidents reported.

However, the government offices, as well as private and state-run schools and universities, have mostly remained closed in spite of the Taliban’s call on the employees to attend their offices and continue their works.

On Tuesday evening, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, in his first news conference since entering Kabul, called upon government employees and those in the private sector to resume their normal duty.

Mujahid assured the people that their lives and properties would be safe and protected.

Defending Taliban’s 20 years of war against the U.S.-led forces, Mujahid said they have defeated the invading foreign forces and liberated the country from foreign occupation.

Announcing the end of the protracted war in Afghanistan, Mujahid said the “Islamic Emirate (of Afghanistan)’’ has no enmity with anyone and has declared general amnesty to all Afghans including the former foes.

The Afghan national defense and security forces said the former government employees including the army and police could live free of fear in the homeland.

He also assured that foreign diplomatic missions, United Nations offices, and non-government agencies can continue their work and the Taliban wanted to have a broad-based government in Afghanistan.

Addressing the concerns of certain countries, Mujahid said at the news conference that “we assure the international community, our neighbours and regional countries and the United States of America’’ that Afghanistan will not be used against any country.

The Islamic Emirate (of Afghanistan) would respect the right of women and women can work in the sector of education, health, and other fields within the framework of sharia or Islamic law, he said.

Since the U.S. troops started to pull out of Afghanistan from May 1, the Taliban began to launch major offensives on Afghan forces.

During the past two weeks, the military group has captured most of Afghanistan’s territories in its blitz attacks, including the capital of Kabul.

Amid the fast-evolving situation, some Kabul residents fear the eruption of another war and worried about the uncertain future, as the intra-Afghan talks have failed to bear fruit.

“Many former warlords have gone missing either outside the country or been hidden inside the country, they could fight back,’’ a street vendor Mohammad Azim said.

“Afghanistan is the depot of weapons and any mistake could spark a violent war,’’ a Kabul resident Noor Khan added.

Khan, who was attempting to flee the country due to the unstable situation, said apart from maintaining peace and security, the authorities also needed to ensure job opportunities and economic stability for the citizens. (Xinhua/NAN)