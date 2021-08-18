Anambra 2021: PFN says it has not endorsed any candidate

By Joy Mbachi

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Anambra Chapter, has insisted that it has not endorsed any candidate that would takeover from Gov. Willie Obiano in the Nov. 6 election, contrary to speculations.

The chairman of PFN in Anambra State, Bishop Moses Ezedebego, said this while addressing reporters on Tuesday in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra.

“We have emphasised that Anambra needs a God-fearing man, a good manager of men and resources, a man of impeccable character and humanity.

“We need a governor for everybody, someone that will carry everybody along. We are praying for the right candidate to take from Obiano,’’ the bishop said.

He disclosed the inauguration of “PFN for Good Governance“ Committee headed by Dr. Amaechi Nwachukwu, to help galvanise and ensure good representation of the people in the governance of the state.

He said that the leadership of the PFN commended Anambra government for its purposeful leadership and urged it not to relent on its democratic leadership.

“We are going to pray for the unity and progress of the nation and a special session of prayers for Anambra because of its governorship election slated for Nov. 6.

“We need an impeccable candidate to govern the affairs of the state after the present governor completes his tenure in March 2022.

“We need special prayers for Anambra because of its strategic position in South-East; we need peace and smooth handover, therefore, God must be invited to lead us,” he said.

Ezedebego said that PFN has congratulated all the candidates of the various political parties and has appealed to them to play by the rules and shun electoral malpractices.

He urged the youth to resist any candidate that would employ them as political tools to destabilise the electoral process.

“Youths arm yourselves with your voters card, vote the candidate of your choice, reject electoral malpractice and save the state from bad leadership,’’ he said.

The PFN Chairman also called on the Federal Government to engage all agitators in the country in a peaceful dialogue.

Ezedebego said that “ideological dialogue“ would solve challenges faced by agitators in place of “tactful neglect“ which, according to him, “always leaves traces of bickering’’.

He called on the government to listen to all sides of the agitations and to resolve all issues ranging from unemployment, insecurity, social and economic problems that had remained unresolved.

“Marginalisation, suppression or coercive actions in addressing national issues would never yield positive results. We need actions that would unify the nation, all sides need to be heard for total peace to be achieved,” he said.

The bishop disclosed that the PFN would hold its annual prayer rally on Sept.17 where all the 179 communities of the state would be represented.

Ezedebego said the National President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, would lead the prayer session.