Banker turned bread hawker, Ali Dahiru narrates experience

Banker turned bread hawker, Ali Dahiru narrates experience

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 3:45 pm


Ali Dahiru,the graduate bread-seller on his business round

Ali Dahiru,the graduate  bread-seller on his business round

By Hassana Yakubu

A Polytechnic graduate in Kaduna, Ali Dahiru, who resigned his job in Zenith Bank and took to selling of bread, says his decision has turned out to be a blessing.

Dahiru, a Higher National Diploma holder, who graduated from Kaduna Polytechnic in the field of Cooperative Economic and Management, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he hawked bread on the streets of Kaduna, and was proud of his trade.

”After my graduation, I worked with Zenith Bank as ‘Contract Staff’ for six years, before I resigned to start selling bread.

Narrating how his ‘romance’ with the bread business started, Dahiru said a man that was bringing bread to the bank, arose his interest.

” It was during my annual leave that I decided to talk to a man who sells bread to us in the bank, indicating my interest in the trade.

“I had realised that what he earned in selling bread was more than my monthly earnings at the bank.

” He tried to discourage me on the grounds that as a graduate, bread- selling was not something I should embark on, but I insisted.

” I eventually resigned from the bank and started selling bread on a motorcycle, to the surprise and dismay of some people,” he said.

He said his economic status had risen now, compared with when he was a casual staff at the Zenith Bank, adding that he was now in a position to assist people in need of money.

“I am not ashamed of selling bread as a graduate; those that parade themselves as graduates and do not have a source of income, do ask for assistance from me; they should be ashamed, not me.

” I save a minimum of N5,000 daily if my customers did not default in settling my money, but if they do, I save N3000 daily,” he boasted.

According to him, his only challenge is the means of transporting bread to customers, saying the motorbike currently being used, is inadequate.

” I use a motorcycle which is cannot carry large quantity of bread to meet up with the demand of my customers; some times I to go to the bakery three to four times, and often time before I finish my supply, the bread will finish from the bakery,” he said.

While calling on young graduates to embrace legitimate businesses, no matter how little, he admonished youth to always ‘cut their coat according to their size’.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    APC flag: APC announces date for state Congresses 12 mins ago

    BREAKING: APC sets Sept 4 for state congresses
    2 hours ago

    Revolutionary Music of Gerald Eze In Awka
    3 hours ago

    Serenading the Music and Events of Tokyo Olympics
    3 hours ago

    The Ultimate Lagos Big Boy  
    3 hours ago

    Abuse the Naira, Get into Police Trouble  – CBN
    Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor 5 hours ago

    Why CBN asked court to freeze accounts of fintech firms
    Police: Police in Osun cited generator fume as possible cause of death of 7 members of a family in Osun 5 hours ago

    Police speak on death of 7 family members in Osun
    Late Afro beat Legend, Fela Anikulapo's children: Femi, Yeni and Seun Kuti: say no war in the family 6 hours ago

    “You are a liar!” Yeni, Seun Kuti blast Baba Ani