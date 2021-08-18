COVID-19: Rivers leads as Nigeria records 357 new infections

COVID-19: Rivers leads as Nigeria records 357 new infections

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 6:55 am


Medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients putting on their kits: Coronavirus cases on the increase in Nigeria

Medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients putting on their kits: Coronavirus cases on the increase in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC ) has announced 357 new cases of the dreaded Coronavirus with Rivers leading the pack.

Data from the public health agency showed that the South-south state recorded 170 new infections on Tuesday, placing it ahead of 11 other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 357 cases showed a decrease from the 584 recorded on Monday, but raised the cumulative cases to 183,441.

The NCDC said that Ondo reported 38 cases while Gombe, Ogun, Ekiti, the FCT and Anambra had 34, 20, 20, 18 and 16 respectively. 

Others included Oyo, 13 cases, Kwara, 10, while Imo, Bayelsa and Edo registered six cases each.

It said that the additional infections did not include data from Lagos State.

The health agency said that Nigeria had now successfully treated 167,459 COVID-19 cases following the discharge of 149 additional patients on Tuesday. 

The health agency noted that six more persons had died from the disease, raising the country’s total fatality  to 2,229.

It added that about 2,648,684 samples had been tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with an estimated 200 million people.

The agency added that the number of known active cases stood at 13,756, an increase from 13,554 reported on Monday.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 2 had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the NCDC did not indicate the percentage of variants of concern among the active cases across the country.

Nigeria had, on Aug. 2, reported that 32 Delta variant cases of COVID-19 were detected in five states – Lagos, Rivers, Akwa- Ibom, Oyo and the FCT – with 19 of them in Akwa Ibom.

The agency said it was scaling up its sequencing capacity to have a better understanding of the burden of variants of concern in the country.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Africa needs more than US military aid to defeat terror
    Governor Obiano of Anambra State: PFN says it has not endorsed anybody as his sucessor 57 mins ago

    Anambra 2021: PFN says it has not endorsed any candidate
    COVID-19 vaccine: 8 hours ago

    COVID-19: Sinovac vaccine increases risk of facial paralysis – researchers
    Julius Berger workers during their protest in Port Harcourt on Tuesday 8 hours ago

    Julius Berger workers protest ‘poor pay’ in Port Harcourt
    Nigeria Police: Arrest notorious kidnappers in Adamawa 9 hours ago

    Police burst syndicate of notorious kidnappers in Adamawa
    CBN head office in Abuja 9 hours ago

    CBN releases framework to strengthen cyber security resilience in OFIs
    President Muhammadu Buhari: 9 hours ago

    Buhari reconstitutes standing committee on national honours award
    9 hours ago

    Sharp rise in pregnant women contracting COVID-19 prompts new warnings