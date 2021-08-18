Fatal crash claims lives of 2 suspected Yahoo boys in Delta

By Jethro Ibileke

Two young boys suspected to be internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo Boys, have lost their lives in a fatal road crash that occurred on Wednesday morning, along the busy East-West Road, in Ughelli, Delta State.

It was gathered that the crash occurred at about 11 am, along the busy highway, by Setraco Junction area of Ekiugbo Community of Ughelli town.

The ill-fated red-colored Toyota Spider Camry car the victims were driving at top speed, reportedly rammed into the median on the road.

While the two boys died at the spot, a female occupant of the car who was said to have sustained serious injuries and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that when the female occupant was rescued from the wreckage of the car, she had already lost one of her legs.

Officials of the Delta State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ughelli, could not be reached for reaction.