FEC approves N16.6bn for construction of Yobe Airport, others

By Ismaila Chafe

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, says the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N16.6 billion for the execution of four projects by his ministry across the country.

Sirika stated this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the projects to be executed in the contracts include construction of Wachakal Airport in Yobe at N6.3 billion; post construction services for the same airport at the cost of N219.8 million and procurement of eight airport rescue and firefighting vehicles at the cost of N9.5 billion.

He said the balance of N658.8million of the amount was for a contract for the deployment of sniffer dogs to the Lagos and Abuja international airports.

“FEC approved four memoranda for ministry of aviation, and one of which is approval for the construction of Wachakal Airport in Yobe State at the contract sum of N6,284,065,056.

“And in our drive to develop the sector and ensure connectivity within our region and also improve on our security architecture and also attend to the various needs of civilisation, we found this airport and many others that are coming across the country useful.

“The second was a post-Consultancy Services for the construction of the same airport, Wachakal Air strip which is very close to Nguru in Yobe state.

“So, first Consultancy Services is given to Kafe Engineering at the sum of N219,782,500 only. This will include seven and a half per cent VAT,” said Sirika.

The third memorandum that was taken for approval, he added, was for the supply and maintenance of eight units of airport rescue and firefighting vehicles including spare parts and training.

“And this was given to Messers Gulf of Africa International Ltd., the exclusive representatives of the OEM and the OEMs are Emirate firefighting equipment factory, this is in the sum of N9,535,132,500.

“This also will include seven and a half per cent and delivery period for this procurement is 12 months.

“The last memo has to do with approval for the award of contract for the deployment of sniffer dogs canine in airports in Lagos and Abuja. We will be continuing with this procurement and other airports as well.

“So, the total contract sum for this procurement is N658,762,783.36 which includes seven and a half per cent VAT,” he said.

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, also revealed that the Council approved N2.7 billion for the construction of facilities, including hostel at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta.