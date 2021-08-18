Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is ‘act of love’, says Pope Francis

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 10:26 am


Catholic's Pope Francis: urges people to take COVID-19 Vaccine

Catholic’s Pope Francis: urges people to take COVID-19 Vaccine

Pope Francis has said that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is an “act of love” as he called on people to get inoculated.

The pope said in a video message in Spanish released on Wednesday

“Thanks to God and to the work of many, today we have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19.

“These give us hope to come out of this pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together. To get inoculated with vaccines approved by the relevant authorities is an act of love.

“Getting vaccinated is a simple but impactful way to promote the common good and take care of each other, especially of the most vulnerable,’’ the 84-year-old pope said.

The video was released as part of the international campaign “De ti depende, it depends on you” in Spanish to promote vaccinations against COVID-19.

Several high ranking Catholic figures from across the Americas were also part of the campaign. (dpa/NAN)

