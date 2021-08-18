Julius Berger workers protest ‘poor pay’ in Port Harcourt

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 12:00 am
*We’re in chains and enslaved by Julius Berger.
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt.
Casual workers engaged by construction giant, Julius Berger Plc to work on various flyovers being constructed for the Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt embarked on protest over alleged poor pay in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.
The protest by the workers led to stoppage of work at various sites.
The casual workers said they embarked on the protest over alleged slashing of their salaries by the company from the agreed N150,000 to N60,000 monthly.
They also claimed that the construction company was able to manipulate their union to install a Chairman who has been compromised and cannot fight for their interest and welfare.
“We are calling on management to increase our pay and our Union Chairman changed. The Union Chairman does not cooperate with us. We are in chains and suffering. Julius Berger must go”.
They regretted that the company is paying them poor salaries despite the ‘billions of naira’ it is is being paid for the 10 flyovers it is constructing in Port Harcourt for the state government.
The protesters who carried different placards with varying inscriptions like “Julius Berger Must Go,” “Stop enslaving us”, “Pay us as agreed” and others called on the Rivers State Government to sever ties with the company for failing to address their grievances.
The protest coming less than 24 hours after the company promised the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike that it will complete both GRA and Rumuola flyovers before the end of September 2021.
There was no official reaction from Julius Berger Plc as the time of filing this report.
