Julius Berger workers protest ‘poor pay’ in Port Harcourt

*We’re in chains and enslaved by Julius Berger.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt.

Casual workers engaged by construction giant, Julius Berger Plc to work on various flyovers being constructed for the Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt embarked on protest over alleged poor pay in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The protest by the workers led to stoppage of work at various sites.

The casual workers said they embarked on the protest over alleged slashing of their salaries by the company from the agreed N150,000 to N60,000 monthly.

They also claimed that the construction company was able to manipulate their union to install a Chairman who has been compromised and cannot fight for their interest and welfare.

“We are calling on management to increase our pay and our Union Chairman changed. The Union Chairman does not cooperate with us. We are in chains and suffering. Julius Berger must go”.