Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 69, 000, records 9 deaths

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 10:27 pm


Professor Akin Abayomi

Professor Akin Abayomi: Lagos Commissioner for Health

 

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the state recorded 393 new COVID-19 infections out of the 2,720 tests conducted on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total infections to 69,145.

Abayomi said this through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Wednesday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Tuesday.

He said nine persons died from COVID-19 related complications in the state on Aug. 17, increasing the state’s fatality figure from the virus to 481.

The commissioner also said 4,286 persons with active COVID-19 cases were receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He added that 222 COVID-19 infected patients were being managed at the state’s isolation centres.

According to him, 59,382 of the infected persons had so far recovered in communities, while 4,653 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 651, 571.

Earlier, Abayomi had advised unvaccinated residents to get inoculated against Covid-19, adding that the vaccine offered protection against the various variants.

