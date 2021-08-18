Olu Of Warri coronation: 1000 police operatives deployed for security

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Ahead of the Saturday, 21 August coronation ceremony of the Olu of Warri designate, Prince Tsola Emiko, the Delta State Police Command says it has deployed no fewer than 1000 personnel to ensure a water-tight security before, during and after the ceremony.

This is even as the Command also says it has ordered two bomb squad to report 48 hours before the coronation day, to sweep the venue and ensure it is completely rendered safe.

This was made known on Wednesday in a statement signed by

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ali.

Bright added that the 1000 personnel comprise two Units of Mobile Police personnel and conventional police officers which include traffic personnel.

He further disclosed that CP Ali also directed the Area Commander Warri, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operations Officers of the Command to “leave no stone unturned towards ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquility during and after the coronation ceremony.”

He noted that the CP warned mischief makers to steer clear “as the command is more than ready to deal decisively with any body who tries to disrupt or cause any form of mischief during the coronation.

“All that needs to be done to ensure that the event is itch free and devoid of any form of violence has been put in place.”