Ortom: Why APC is against my plan to sell off Benue- owned enterprises

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 5:40 pm


Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says has accused the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC of leading the opposition to the plan by his administration to sell off some moribund enterprises owned by the state government.

But he vowed to go on with the privatisation process despite the negative narratives which he said are being churned out on the exercise by those he called detractors from the opposition political parties.

He fingered APC as being behind the negative narratives “because of their anger over the massive decamping from their party to the PDP.”

The governor said the exercise was backed by the law enacted by the state government in 2010, long before he became governor.

He said that the law listed such moribund companies either for outright sale, commercialisation or concession, depending on the offer being made on them.

Ortom, who said that he had no interest in acquiring any of the listed enterprises, assured that the committee handling the exercise would be transparent in its dealings in order to give the people of the state a fair deal.

The governor, however, said that no amount of blackmail or intimidation would deter him from carrying out the exercise to its conclusion.

According to him, all over the world, economies are private- sector driven.

He also disclosed that town hall meetings would be held with stakeholders on the framework for the exercise, while grey arrears would be sorted out.

The state government had announced the privatisation of 25 enterprises, calling for bids for their outright sale, commercialisation or concession.

