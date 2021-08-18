Osun: Confusion, fear over death of 7 members of a family

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 8:32 am


By Richard Elesho
Residents of Ogbeso, a suburb of Apomu town in Isokan Local government Area, LGA, of Osun State have been gripped by fear and are still confused over the death of seven members of a family of eight overnight Tuesday.
While some of the confused neighbours attributed the disaster to intake of fumes from a generator found in the apartment, others suspected a lethal chemical may have caused the deaths.
It was gathered that the house was occupied by the landlady, her six children and a live-in lover, identified as Saheed, a policeman. A 14-year-old among her children however survived and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.
According to Abuja Reporters, a resident who simply identified as Korede volunteered information on the matter: “They are eight in number, father, mother and their six children but the children don’t belong to the man.
“The house belongs to a woman. The man has his own house but lives with the woman. One of the children just came back from Lagos yesterday.
“It was said that a chemical was sprayed on them because some people said they perceived the odour coming out.
“One of them did not die and was taken to a private hospital in Apomu.
“The man is a Policeman, named Saheed. He stays in Apomu but he is not from Apomu. He only married the woman that owns the house that the incident occurred.”
However, the police spokesperson in Osun State, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.
“One person among the family of eight was rescued and still responding to treatment, but the cause of the death cannot be ascertained now.
“Their corpses were rejected at Oluyoro hospital and were referred to OAU teaching hospital for autopsy,” she added.

