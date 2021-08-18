Osun govt. probes death of 7 members of a family

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 11:15 pm


Governor Oyetola of Osun State

The Osun government has ordered immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a family of seven on Tuesday in Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of the State.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the Commissioner for Health, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said the government also ordered that an autopsy be carried out on the corpses of the seven members of the family, who were reportedly found dead in their abode.

Isamotu, who noted that government was commitment to security and welfare of its citizens, said it would go the whole hog to unravel the circumstances leading to the mysterious deaths.

The Commissioner said the government sympathised with the immediate family of the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven out of eight members of a family reportedly died in their sleep on Tuesday night in Apomu community, Isokan Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the only surviving 14-year-old member of the family was responding to treatment in a hospital in the community.

Similarly, the Police command in the state said that it had received reports of the incident.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said that eight persons were found in the rooms in the house but only one was found breathing.

Opalola said poison of carbon monoxide (generator fume) was suspected to be the cause, but that the result of autopsy would confirm the cause of death.

She said a generator was found in the house and a report that the generator was used by the family the previous day gave suspicion to carbon monoxide poisoning but investigation “is ongoing to know the real cause.

“Autopsy will be carried out on the remains of the victims to ascertain the real cause of their death.

“One person, a 14-year old girl, was found still alive (although unconscious) and she has been taken to the hospital where she is recuperating,” she said.(NAN)

