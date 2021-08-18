Photo/Afghanistan:  President Ghani’s Final Look

By Adegbenro Adebanjo

President Ashraf Ghani took a final look at Kabul from the Plane taking him out of Afghanistan following the Seizure of the Country by the Talibans

“The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen.

They are now facing a new historical test. Either they will preserve the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will give priority to other places and networks. I left to prevent a flood of bloodshed”.

– President Ghani’s Statement after fleeing into exile.