Police speak on death of 7 family members in Osun

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 10:55 am


Police: Police in Osun cited generator fume as possible cause of death of 7 members of a family in Osun

The Police in Osun has cited carbon monoxide from generator (generator fume) as suspected cause of death of seven members of a family who died in their sleep on Tuesday in Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of Osun.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said this while confirming that eight persons were found in the rooms in the house but only one was found breathing.

Opalola however added that result of autopsy would confirm the cause of death.

She said a generator was found in the house and a report that the generator was used by the family the previous day gave suspicion to carbon monoxide poisoning but investigation “is ongoing to know the real cause.

“Autopsy will be carried out on the remains of the victims to ascertain the real cause of their death.

“One person, a 14-year old girl, was found still alive (though unconscious) and she has been taken to the hospital where she is recuperating.

“The remains of the other dead members of the family had also been taken to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Teaching Hospital, in Ile-Ife, where autopsy will be carried out on them to ascertain the cause of their death”.

The seven dead persons were discovered by neighbours who believed they died in their sleep.

Their bodies were reportedly taken to a private hospital in the community by sympathisers, but were rejected, before they were taken to OAU Teaching Hospital morgue.

