U.S., allied countries worried over rights of Afghan women, girls

U.S. and allied countries, including the UK and European Union, have expressed deep concerns over the situation with women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan.

In a joint statement, they urged the authorities to guarantee their protection, State Department said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement.

“We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan, to guarantee their protection,” the statement said.

Besides the U.S., the statement was signed by Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, European Union, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Senegal, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. (Sputnik/NAN)