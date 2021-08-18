Unilorin rape/murder case: Court admits CCTV footage

Unilorin rape/murder case: Court admits CCTV footage

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 8:39 am


Court

Court

By Richard Elesho
Justice Adebayo Yusuf has listened to graphic details of how Abdulrahman Abdullateef, one of the nine suspected rapists/ murderers of Blessing Olajide a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin used the victim’s ATM card to withdraw money from her account.
He was captured by a Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB, CCTV camera.
A staff of the bank, Babatunji Lawal told the court how the bank’s camera captured the suspect carrying out transactions, that amounted to about N50,009 on the victim’s account.
Daily Trust reports that Lawal, was led in evidence by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Salman Jawondo.
According to the banker, aside from the ATM instance, the suspect further used Kuda Microfinance bank in the Opay application to also withdraw money from late Blessing’s account.
“The bank CCTV captured the suspect while withdrawing the money from the ATM while putting on a head warmer in the process. Withdrawals through the ATM and OPay Kudo Microfinance bank application amounted to N50, 000 including bank charges,” Lawal added.
Pictures allegedly from the incident tendered by the banker were admitted as evidence by the court.
Lawal, who was the ninth witness in the case was cross-examined by the legal representatives of the first, sixth and eighth defendants.
After listening to the witness, Justice Yusuf adjourned the matter till Wednesday, for the continuation of trial.
The News reports that the deceased student who would have turned 24 this month, was found dead in her off-campus home in Tanke area of Ilorin, on June 2, 2021 with her mouth gagged with clothes and  bruises on her private part. Nine suspects were eventually apprehended on the matter.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Late Afro beat Legend, Fela Anikulapo's children: Femi, Yeni and Seun Kuti: say no war in the family 12 mins ago

    “You are a liar!” Yeni, Seun Kuti blast Baba Ani
    Catholic's Pope Francis: urges people to take COVID-19 Vaccine 27 mins ago

    Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is ‘act of love’, says Pope Francis
    40 mins ago

    Uganda declares polio emergency
    British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson: announced a new settlement scheme, which would allow up to 20,000 Afghan vulnerable refugees to seek sanctuary in Britain over the coming years. 58 mins ago

    British Govt. plans to take Afghan refugees under criticism
    FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims 1 hour ago

    14 killed in Jigawa auto crash – Police
    Access Bank 2 hours ago

    Access Bank introduces USSD to protect customers against fraud 
    Nigeria, NEMA and Saudi Arabian flag at NEMA headquarters 2 hours ago

    Why we hoisted Saudi Arabia’s flag at our headquarters – NEMA
    2 hours ago

    Photo/Afghanistan:  President Ghani’s Final Look