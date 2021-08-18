Wike orders demolition of shanties along Eastern-by-pass, P/Harcourt

Wike orders demolition of shanties along Eastern-by-pass, P/Harcourt

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 10:01 pm


L-R: Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Project Manager, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engineer Taner during inspection of the dualisation of Ogbunubali road in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

L-R: Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Project Manager, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engineer Taner during inspection of the dualisation of Ogbunubali road in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

…Hints Oro-Abali flyover will be completed in December.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has ordered the demolition of all shanties disrupting the on going dualisation of the Eastern-By-Pass Road in Port Harcourt.

He remarked that these unauthorised  makeshiftbuildings along the Eastern- By- Pass Road, constitute a nuisance to the physical development plan of the State.

According a press statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Assistant on  media, Wike gave the order after the inspection of on going dualisation of the Ogbunubali, Eastern -Bye-Pass roads, Oro-Abali flyover and  the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt  and Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas on Wednesday.

The Rivers State governor, who said he was impressed with the quality of work done by Julius Berger on the Eastern -By-Pass, however observed that shanties built along the road were delaying the completion the road.

“I have directed my chief security officer to make sure all the shanties along the Eastern By Pass must be demolished.”

The governor said the Rivers State government had repeatedly warned people against authorised building of kiosks and other structures that does not conform with the physical development plan of the State.

“And so, all those makeshift buildings along Eastern-By- Pass must be demolished within the next one week.”

Governor Wike said the Rivers State government is quite pleased with the on going dualisation of the Ogbunubali road and the unwavering support the community has continued to give to the contractor, Julius Berger.

He stated that by the time the dualisation of the road is completed, it will transform the landscape of the densely populated Ogbunabali community in Port Harcourt.

“We are quite happy that before March next year, the dualization of Ogbunabali road and the second phase of Eastern-By- Pass will be completed.”

The governor said Julius Berger engineers working on the Oro-Abali flyover in Port Harcourt, have assured him that the project will be completed by the December.

According to him, the flyover ought to have been completed by November, but the Julius Berger engineers said they will required additional one month to finish the drainage work around the flyover.

He observed that by the time the Nkpolu -Oroworukwo , Rumuola, G.R.A  and Oro-Abali flyovers; dualisation of  Ezimgbu  and Ogbunubali/Eastern Bye roads are completed, residents of the State will heave a sigh of relief due to the traffic gridlock currently being experienced in these areas.

Governor Wike  described the quality of work at the  Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Rumuokuta in Obio-Akpor LGA as amazing.

He expressed optimism that the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, which is one of the major landmark projects of his administration, will be completed by June 2022.

“We know that by June next year, by the grace of God, we will invite Nigerians to come and see what we have been able do, as part of our own contribution to the health care system. This will be the first of its kind in the country.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State 8 mins ago

    Kaduna teachers kick against another competency test
    Governor Oyetola of Osun State 18 mins ago

    Osun govt. probes death of 7 members of a family
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 26 mins ago

    Why we want to stop street begging, hawking in Lagos – Commissioner
    Professor Akin Abayomi 1 hour ago

    Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 69, 000, records 9 deaths
    Lai Mohammed: says meeting with Twitter management not part of his mission in the US 1 hour ago

    Lai Mohammed speaks on alleged meeting with Twitter in US
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says government cannot fund universities alone 2 hours ago

    No plan to increase taxes in Edo, Obaseki assures
    Tsola Emiko, the new Olu of Warri 3 hours ago

    Olu Of Warri coronation: 1000 police operatives deployed for security
    The wreckage of the vehicle which claimed the lives of the 2 Yahoo boys 3 hours ago

    Fatal crash claims lives of 2 suspected Yahoo boys in Delta