APGA Commends INEC, Congratulates Soludo, Ibezim

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for doing the needful by publishing the name of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and Dr. Onyekachikwu Gilbert Ibezim as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the party respectively for the November 6, 2021 Ananmbra State Governorship Election.

In a press release in Abuja today and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, the party expressed joy that after several weeks of suspense and confusion INEC had brought some respite by obeying the Kano Court of Appeal judgment.

The party, however, regretted that INEC almost destroyed the nation’s democracy by publishing the name of somebody who had no business being there in the first place, thanking

God for his mercy and love.

It used the opportunity to congratulate millions of its supporters for their steadfastness, courage and loyalty to APGA.

“We thank our numerous supporters, well-wishers and friends across party lines for standing by us throughout the trying period,” the release stated.

APGA congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his deputy on this feat and prayed God to bless and keep.

“Together we will work to repeat the 21/21 record we set in 2017, because our government in Anambra State has performed creditably,” the statement concluded.

