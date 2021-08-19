Controversies as Edo govt stops installation of ‘Sultan’

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Benin Traditional Council has denied knowledge of the purported planned coronation of Idris Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State.

Shuwa is a tribe domiciled in Borno Emirate. Their people are however found across the length and breath of the country.

Invitation card to the purported coronation was first sighted on Facebook.

According to the invitation, the event was to hold on Saturday, 21st August, 2021, at Rialto Hotel, located in Eyaen, a surbub community of Benin City.

The planned coronation has generated tension among prominent Benin citizens, who reason that there could not be two kings in Benin Kingdom.

Moreso, Rialto Hotel is owned by a Duke of Benin Kingdom, HRH Royal Highness Dr. Aiwerioghene Osazuwa Iduriase.

It is pertinent to note that the Shehu of Borno had turbaned on Adam Harun on 4 August, 2021 in far away Maiduguri, and gave him the same title.

But, it appears there is division and factions among the Shuwa community in Edo State, with some of them recognizing Idris Adanno, while others are loyal to Adam Harun.

When confronted with the turbaning of Harun by the Shehu of Borno, one Isa Masser, who identified himself as one of Idris Adanno’s cabinet member, denied knowledge of the Harun and his turbaning.

Masser who blamed printer devil for the appearance of Sultan of Shuwa in their invitation card, said that Adanno was to be installed ‘Sheriki’ [leader] of his people, and not as Sultan of Shuwa of Edo State.

He said: “It is not true, it’s just a false allegation. Idris Adanno was only chosen as the head of his people. So, they are about to organize a small party for that, but, the printer mistakenly put Sultan and Coronation, which is not supposed to be there.

“There is nothing as Turbaning Idris Adanno as Sultan of Shuwa . They are turbaning Idris Adanno as Seriki of Shuwa of Edo State, and the title means that he is just the head of his people in Edo State, nothing else.”

When asked if he was aware that Adam Harun was turbaned by the Shehu of Shuwa on 4 August, 2021, Isa vehemently denied knowledge of the turbaning, saying, “I’m not aware of that, I’m not aware of that.”

Masser who said Shuwa people have lived in Edo State for over 50 years, admitted that there is division among them.

“There are Shuwa people in Edo State for over 50 years. There are few of the people with Harun, but the majority of the people are with Seriki Idris Adanno.

“You know one thing, this is Edo State. In everything, we must be under the government of Edo State and there is also an Oba here in Edo State, so, you cannot go to other state for another king to crown you or turban you and you come back here. As he come back here to Edo State and he wants to rule, it’s not done,” said.

He also claimed that “Idris Adanno is already recognized by the Oba of Benin,” a claim debunked by the Kingdom.

The Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Mr. Frank Irabor, told our correspondent on phone that Idris Adanno is neither known to the Palace nor recognized as any title holder.

His words: “No, no, no, we are not aware of Idris Adanno, that is not correct.

“From what I gathered, there is another person contending that position with him. You should ask this Adanno, where he derive his own authority from.”

“The summary of it is this: their authority is derived from the traditional ruler of their ethnic stock.

“In this case, it is the Shehu of Borno that normally appoint them and write to the Oba of Benin, that this person has been appointed by me, to be the leader of so, or so people in your kingdom, please accord them the recognition. Once we see that letter, the people will come and see His Majesty. Once they have seen His Majesty, they can go and do their turbaning any time they feel like.

“But when two people are contending for the post, then, nothing must take place.

“Let me give you an example of the one of Nupe people, where they had two people contending for it, both of them came before the Oba and the Oba sent word to Etsu Nupe. Fortunately, Etsu Nupe came down to Benin and His Majesty raised the issue before him and the two contending persons came before him. The Etsu Nupe right there pointed to the one he appointed. The other one could not present any letter of appointment.

“So, if this one [Adanno] has a letter from the Borno Emirate Council, let him bring it to the Palace. In the meantime, we are already making arrangements to ensure that no one purportedly install himself. What we know is Seriki. There is nothing like Sultan and there is nothing like coronation. The only coronation we have is the coronation of the Oba of Benin.

“The basic thing there is that, our position is that that event should not take place, because it has generated a lot of controversy and could probably lead to tension and insecurity and we don’t want that at all,” Irabor said.

When asked if Adam Harun who was turbaned by the Shehu of Borno has presented himself at the Benin Palace, the BTC spokesman said:

“I don’t know of he has come, I’ve not seen him. But I gathered that he was supposed to be in the Palace today.”

Meanwhile, Edo State Government has condemned, in strong terms, the planned coronation of Idriss Addano as the ‘Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State’, describing the purported move as sacrilegious and a threat to peace and security in the state.