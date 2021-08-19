Death at breakfast table in Rivers varsity

Final year student of Rivers State University shot dead while having his breakfast at one of the canteens in the school. One of the suspected assailants apprehended

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A yet to be identified male student of Rivers State University, RSU on Thursday met his death while having his breakfast at one of the school’s canteen.

The student was shot dead by some gunmen suspected to cultists point blank at about 9 am while he was busy with his meal inside a canteen known as Gavida joint located at premises of the Management Science.

However, it was learnt immediately after the incident, the assailants were given a hot chase by brave some students who witnessed the event.

They were able to arrest one of the assailants who turned out to be a 300 level student of the University.

He was immediately handed over to the police at Mile One Police Division in Port Harcourt.

The Spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident.

He assured that a crack team of detectives drawn various from various units of the Command have been detailed to track down others involved in killing of the student.

