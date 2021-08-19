Mohammed Fawehinmi: Family reveals cause of death, announces burial plans

Mohammed Fawehinmi: Family reveals cause of death, announces burial plans

Thursday, August 19, 2021 10:13 pm


Mohammed Fawehinmi

Mohammed Fawehinmi: family confirms he died of COVID-19

It is now confirmed – Mohammed, the first son of late Nigerian lawyer and rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, died of COVID-19.

Mohammed, who was also a lawyer died in Lagos last Thursday at the hospital he was taken to after complaining about difficulty in breathing.

However, Saheed Fawehinmi, one of the siblings of the deceased at a press conference organised to provide clarification on the cause of the death of Mohammed as well as to give the full details of the burial plan confirmed  .

Saheed noted that the family could now confirm the cause of death of Fawehinmi after necessary medical procedures.

“Today however, we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from Covid-19 related complications,” Saheed told journalists while urging government to heighten enlightenment of the public on the dangers of the virus and invest more in healthcare.

He also asked the government to ensure that the ongoing strike by doctors is immediately called off.

“Arising from this, we want to use this opportunity to urge all Nigerians to take necessary precautions to avoid being infected by the deadly disease including but not limited to taking the required doses of Covid-19 vaccine, correctly wearing face masks, regularly sanitising, regularly washing hands with soap and maintaining social distancing amidst crowds.

“We urge the government to step up its public enlightenment on the deadly character of the disease so that many more Nigerians, especially those whose immune system could easily be compromised because of underlying illnesses, can take the safety measures enumerated above.

“Additionally and in line with our late brother’s consistent advocacy, we call on the Federal and state governments to invest more in health care. In particular we urge the government to do all that is necessary to end the ongoing strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors,” said Saheed.

On the burial details of Mohammed, he said the funeral will kick off with service of songs and the night of tributes on Wednesday August 25, 2021 at the Archbishop Vining Cathedral in Ikeja from 4 to 7pm.

According to him, the two events will be divided into two halves. The night of tributes will enable friends, associates, partners, comrades, human rights activists, pro-democracy, trade union and socialist groups to pay their tribute.

“In the morning of Friday August 27, 2021, the remains of our brother would be interred at the Gani Fawehinmi family compound in Ondo Town after a brief funeral service.

“We welcome those who will like to identify with us during these ceremonies but in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic we would ideally appreciate if the crowd is limited,” he concluded.

 

 

