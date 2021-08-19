Obaship: Again, Ogun Assembly threatens Goriola Hassan with arrest

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Lawmakers in the Ogun House of Assembly have again summoned Yoruba actor, Mr. Goriola Hassan, over his purported claim to Obaship stool of Imobi-Ijebu community in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the State.

The House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs led by Hon. Bolanle Ajayi, issued the summon on Thursday during their second meeting on the same petition against Hassan’s claim to Obaship stool of Imobi by Imobi Descendants’ Union.

Present at the second sitting of lawmakers on the petition were the traditional rulers including Onitasin of Itasin, Oba Adenola Adegbesan, the concerned Baales and other community leaders from the area at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The lawmakers added that Hassan should stop parading himself as the Olu of Imobi, in line with the directive of the State government conveyed to him through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

They also asked him to appear before the Committee on 2nd September, 2021 by 11:00 am prompt at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Committee Chairman emphasised that failure of the said Goriola Hassan to honour the Assembly’s invitation, having failed to show up after two earlier invitations, would lead to issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, said Hassan approached him last week on the matter.

But he told him in clear terms that he should honour the invitation of the Committee as the Assembly which was empowered to investigate his purported claim to Obaship stool at Imobi, upon which the stakeholders in the Community had petitioned the Assembly.

In a related development, the Committee has urged the all the stakeholders in the Iboku Aro stool in Obafemi/ Owode Local Government Area to settle their differences and allow peace to reign in the community.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Ajayi alongside other Honourable members gave the admonition during a meeting with stakeholders and concerned family members in a petition against Chief Olukayode Lisoyi by High Chief Oludotun Aro Oguntola family.

She counseled the petitioners and the respondents to go back home and find a way of resolving their differences amicably within two week, saying failure to reach a resolution the Assembly would take a position on the matter.