Buhari renews appointment of Oloyede as JAMB Registrar, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Professor Ishaq Oloyede as the registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The President also reappointed former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abubakar Rasheed and Hamid Boboyi in a statement issued on Friday.

Bem Goong, spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education said in a statement that the reappointments were based on the recommendation of the minister of education, Adamu Adamu.

The Ministry also confirmed Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as registrar and chief executive officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) while Professor Promise Mebine was appointed executive director was appointed executive director, National Mathematical Centre for a tenure of five years.

Details later