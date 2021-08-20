International oil companies owe NDDC more than $4bn

International oil companies owe NDDC more than $4bn

Friday, August 20, 2021 6:48 am


Senator Godswill Akpabio

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has disclosed that International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria are owing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) more than $4 billion.

Akpabio stated this on Thursday, during the weekly ministerial briefing put in place by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa.

According to the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, “all the international oil companies are owing and efforts are ongoing to recoup the money,”

The minister, who said NDDC on its part is owing contractors about N3 trillion, however, added that not all contracts awarded with costs could be regarded as debt.

According to him, the over N600 billion of emergency contracts that had been awarded had not been implemented and cannot, therefore, be regarded as NDDC debt.

Akpabio, while giving updates on the progress in the commission, said about 109 projects had been implemented Niger Delta states.

He said the NDDC diverted the sum of N10 billion from other projects to execute the East-West road in view of its critical importance to the people of the region.

Akpabio disclosed that he had written to President Muhammadu Buhari, to include the project in Sukuk Fund so that it can be ready for commissioning during the lifespan of the present administration

Akpbio said “about N45 billion is needed to complete the road project.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    University of Ibadan 23 mins ago

    UI emerges champion at ICT Global Challenge 
    Lai Mohammed 29 mins ago

    Why we cannot kill or prosecute surrendered Boko Haram members – FG
    Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's minister of arts and information: says Twitter has acceded to seven out of 10 demands of the Nigerian government 40 mins ago

    Twitter accedes to 7 of our 10 demands – Nigerian Govt
    Osaka: asks media to do less scrutiny of her affairs as she prepares for Tokyo Olympics 50 mins ago

    Osaka shocked in last 16 after Barty routs Azarenka
    File: Shiites members on procession 55 mins ago

    Military warns Shiites against planned protest in Jos
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 1 hour ago

    APC: Battle to sack Buni hots up
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 2 hours ago

    RMAFC will enlist Kogi as oil producing state – Commissioner
    Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, 3 hours ago

    NNPC Ltd.: FG talking to governors over equity ownership controversies – Minister