Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on Fuel Importation

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has charged members of the Board of the NNPC Greenfield Refinery Limited (NGRL), to explore all available options to bring an end to the current challenge of petroleum products importation.

Mallam Kyari gave the charge Thursday while inaugurating the Board of the newly incorporated subsidiary of the Corporation, NNPC Greenfield Refinery Limited (NGRL), at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

The NNPC Greenfield Refinery Limited is a subsidiary of the Corporation set up in December 2020 with a mandate to oversee the establishment and operation of new refineries.

The GMD, who is also the Chairman of the NGRL Board, challenged members of the Board to focus on profitability in order to remain afloat and avoid liquidation.

“As a business, this is a big opportunity for us and this company’s balance sheet must change positively. Going forward, with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), I can tell you that if you continue to post negative for three years, you are out. So, there is really no excuse”, Mallam Kyari stated.

He urged the Board and Management Team of the new company to set up a proper structure with the require skills, technology and financing to drive the company’s operations, adding that he was optimistic that the company would be able to achieve its mandate.

“Our company must grow and we can’t do well except we are able to process our production whether it is the liquid or gas. If we don’t monetize it then we have done nothing. This is really a new chapter and we are committed to making it work,” he said.

The NNPC helmsman stated that all the Corporation’s initiatives in the areas of new refineries, condensate refineries and equity acquisition in credible private refineries were geared towards ensuring energy security for the country.

In his remarks, the Alternate Chairman of the Board and Group Executive Director, Refinery and Petrochemicals, Engr. Mustapha Yakubu, declared that the operations of the company would be guided by the principles of cost effectiveness in line with the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), noting that profitability would be the key focus.

Speaking in similar vein, the Group General Manager, Greenfield Refineries and Project Division (GRPD) and Managing Director of the NGRL, Engr. Bege Talson, disclosed that the Division was working with third party investors to establish greenfield, modular and condensate refineries with a combined capacity of 250,000barrels per stream day (bpsd).

He pledged his team’s commitment to run the company profitably.

Other members of the Board include: Group Executive Director, Finance & Accounts, Mr. Umar Ajiya; Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Engr. Oluwaseyi Omotowa; Managing Director of NNPC Retail, Mrs. Elizabeth Aliyuda; Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Mr. Muhammad Ali-Zarah; and Tolulope Olubommo as Company Secretary and Legal Adviser.

NNPC, CMEC, GE Sign Contract for 50MW Maiduguri Emergency Power Project

A significant step towards redeeming the pledge by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to intervene in the perennial electric power supply challenge in Maiduguri, Borno State, was taken Tuesday with the execution of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Equipment Procurement contracts for a 50Megawatts (MW) Emergency Power Project in Maiduguri.

The project which is an integral part of ongoing efforts to deepen the Corporation’s domestic gas utilization plan for the nation’s socio-economic growth has China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC) as the EPC contractor while General Electric (GE) is the equipment manufacturer.

Speaking at the contract signing event which held virtually, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, explained that the Corporation through its subsidiary, NNPC Gas and Power Investment Company (NGPIC), decided to intervene in the Maiduguri power situation by undertaking the project which will be fired with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and run commercially.

He said NNPC, as a state-owned oil company and enabler organization, was determined to boost power generation and supply to Nigerian homes through increased investment in gas-fired combined cycle power plants to produce at least 5Gigawatts (GW) additional power for the country.

“NNPC is therefore seeking the cooperation of all stakeholders, especially GE and CMEC. to ensure timely delivery of the single cycle by December 2021 and the combined cycle by first quarter of 2022,” he said.

Vice President of GE Africa & Europe, Mr. Raisin Brice, said the company was committed to working with NNPC to achieve success in the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, noting that GE would be tapping into its vast experience in the country to deliver on the project.

Similar support and commitment were echoed by Mr. Fang Yanshui, President of CMEC, the main EPC contractor for the project.

As a mark of confidence in the Corporation, the contractors had commenced movement of vital equipment to site and started work on the project ahead of the formal signing of the contract.

NNPC Commits to Supporting NLNG

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited towards achieving its goal of becoming a global LNG company of choice.

Speaking as a Guest of Honour at the 2021 NLNG Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Day, the GMD, who was represented by the Group General Manager, LNG Investment Management Services (LIMS), Nike Kolawole, said HSE was a critical determinant of business performance success across the oil and gas industry.

Kyari stated that as a principal shareholder in the company, NNPC would continue to ensure that NLNG placed more emphasis on HSE, stressing that “no matter the figures, indices or values recorded in production, sales, profit or revenue, a dismal HSE performance would lead to obliteration of long built achievement”.

He remarked that the rapid growth of NLNG from the base project (Trains 1 and 2) to six trains was unprecedented and commended the company for its ability to adapt and effectively manage changes within the period.

“Central to the world-class excellent record is the company’s unprecedented HSE culture, placing priority on safety performance ahead of other performance indices. Your consistent emphasis on human performance principles through Goal Zero deserves applauds”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the outgoing Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, said the focus of this year’s HSE Day was on identifying the weak and dark corners for continuous improvement on the organization’s HSE policy.

