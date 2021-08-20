RMAFC will enlist Kogi as oil producing state – Commissioner

A Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Mr. Samuel Maagbe has disclosed that steps are being taken to formally enlist Kogi as an oil-producing state.

Speaking during a parley between RMAFC and stakeholders in Kogi State on Thursday, Maagbe said the plenary was in line with ongoing efforts to duly interact with stakeholders across levels on challenges and opportunities of a review structure of the allocation formula amongst the federal, states, and local governments.

Declaring the interactive session open, Governor Yahaya Bello said the efforts were laudable, giving that local governments, though least, form the crust of the whole structure.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Edward Onoja, the Kogi state Governor disclosed that even with the paucity of funds, his administration has made Kogi a safe haven through the adequate utilization of revenue sources which have been well-invested across the 21 LGAs of the state.

He sated that this accounted for the appreciative successes being recorded in areas of security, education, infrastructure and employment.

Bello described the ongoing efforts aimed at jacking up the existing allocation formula amongst the three tiers of government as commendable, imperative and timely.

He expressed gratitude to the commission for considering the state for its directorate office.

The meeting was attended by the State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Mukadam Idris Asiru; members representing Idah and Omala State Constituencies, Hon. Suleiman Atajachi and Hon. Musa Collins, respectively; Mr. Ayodeji Adebayo, Director, RMAFC Lokoja Directorate; Mrs. Bolanle Olorunsaye, RMAFC Head Office, amongst others.