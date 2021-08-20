Tension in Delta community over murder of vigilante chairman

By Jethro Ibileke

The Jeddo community of Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State is currently enveloped with tension and palpable anxiety, following the murder of the community vigilante chairman, Mr. Jude Akiru.

Akiru was reportedly shot dead at about 2 am on Friday by gunmen yet to be identified.

The incident happened around an area known as oil junction int the densely populated Okpe community.

Our correspondent gathered that an unknown person called the deceased to the spot where he was shot severally by the assailants.

Tension was further heightened, as the incident reportedly led to a clash between community youths and Fulani/Hausa residents in the area.

The aggrieved factions are armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

The youths allegedly accused the Fulani/Hausa youths of involvement in the murder of the vigilante chairman.

As at the time of filing this report, vehicular movement in and out of Jeddo and its environs was halted since 6 am.

Local residents reported that security agencies, including operatives of the Nigerian Air force, Police and Delta Hawk were on ground to restore law and order.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for reaction.