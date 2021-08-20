Traditional Ruler Demands Justice Over Son’s Death

Akin Kuponiyi

The Traditional ruler of Osoroko town HRM Ebenezer Olusegun Oyiri whose son was allegedly kiled by hoodlums in Ibeju- lekki area of Lagos State has appealed to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene to save the community and restore peace. He is also seeking justice against the killers of his son.

Last Wednesday, there was pandemonium as gunmen invaded Osoroko town along Lekki Free Trade zone road in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State killing a 23-year-old son of the traditional ruler of the town, HRM Oba Ebenezer Olusegun Oyiri.

According to community sources, the gunmen stormed the community at about 2:30 pm and began shooting sporadically as people ran helter-skelter in different directions for safety.

The deceased, Sani Yusuf who was hit by a stray bullet was said to have died in the hospital while many others sustained various degree of injuries.

Although there are claims that normalcy has returned to the town, but tension has taken over the entire community as residents live in fear of what will happen next.

Speaking on the attack, the traditional ruler of Osoroko town, HRM Oba Ebenezer Olusegun Oyiri alleged that the hoodlums that stormed his community were working for the reconstituted Lekki Coastal Resettlement Committee.

He said government set up the Committee with the aim of resettling individuals and families that may be affected by the Lekki Free Zone Project but members of the Committees have been terrorizing his community.

He said ‘’I was in a meeting with my chiefs preparing and fine-tuning arrangements for my first year anniversary as king of Osoroko when we heard sounds of gunshots and saw people running helter-skelter. Then, we saw one of my sons being carried because he had been shot. We hurriedly took him to the hospital, but he did not survive’’.

‘’The hoodlums came with sophisticated weapons. There was no sign that they had a target because the moment they got to Osoroko, they opened fire and kept shooting sporadically, as they entered the inner streets. One of the bullets hit my son, sadly he died as a result of the gun wound’’.

“The hoodlums shot sporadically to disperse and scare residents who were going about their lawful businesses. I am calling on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector General of Police to help restore peace and save my community from the hands of the hoodlums,” the Oba lamented.

Sani was seen lying down in his pool of his blood after the mayhem

According to him, members of the Coastal Resettlement Committee have jettisoned the primary objective of relocating people displaced by the Lekki Free Zone Project and have declared war against the community.

He stated that the acquired land was originally meant to be allocated to those affect by the Lekki Free Zone project but instead the land are now being sold to members of the public.

He said the matter has been reported to Akodo police station and Area Commander respectively.

He appealed to Lagos State Government to stop members of the Committee from turning his domain into a crisis zone.