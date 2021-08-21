14 Facts on Tsola Emiko, New Olu of Warri

Saturday, August 21, 2021 11:58 am
*Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko is his full name
*He will pick another name from earlu Olus of Warri, just as his father, Godwin Toritseju Emiko adopted Olu Ogiame Ikenwoli Atuwatse II (there was Atuwatse 1)
*He was born in Warri, Delta State, on April 2, 1984,
*His father was the late Godwin Toritseju Emiko (Olu Ogiame Ikenwoli Atuwatse II)
*His mother: Gladys Durorike Emiko.
*Between 1995 and 2001, Emiko attended Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Primary School
*For his secondary education, he attended Adesoye College in Offa, Kwara State.
*From 2002 and 2006, Prince Emiko attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Political Science with minors in History and Economics.
*He obtained a degree and a Masters in Science in Management from Case Western Reserve University in 2007
*He had his National Youth Service in 2008 at the Public Affairs Department of the National Petroleum Investment Management Service (NAPIMS)
*In 2014, he married Ivie Okunbo, the daughter of the late Benin billionaire Capt. Idahosa Okunbor.
*He worked in Sahara Energy and Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA)
*He founded Noble Energy Ltd and Corral Curators Ltd.
*He is on the boards of Ocean Marine Security Ltd, Gulf of Guinea Ltd, and Vessellink Nig Ltd, among others
