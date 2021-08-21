14 Facts on Tsola Emiko, New Olu of Warri

Saturday, August 21, 2021 11:58 am


Olu of Warri, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko

*Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko is his full name

*He will pick another name from earlu Olus of Warri, just as his father, Godwin Toritseju Emiko adopted Olu Ogiame Ikenwoli Atuwatse II (there was Atuwatse 1)

*He was born in Warri, Delta State, on April 2, 1984,

*His father was the late Godwin Toritseju Emiko (Olu Ogiame Ikenwoli Atuwatse II)

*His mother: Gladys Durorike Emiko.

*Between 1995 and 2001, Emiko attended Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Primary School

*For his secondary education, he attended Adesoye College in Offa, Kwara State.

*From 2002 and 2006, Prince Emiko attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Political Science with minors in History and Economics.

*He obtained a degree and a Masters in Science in Management from Case Western Reserve University in 2007

*He had his National Youth Service in 2008 at the Public Affairs Department of the National Petroleum Investment Management Service (NAPIMS)

*In 2014, he married Ivie Okunbo, the daughter of the late Benin billionaire Capt. Idahosa Okunbor.

*He worked in Sahara Energy and Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA)

*He founded Noble Energy Ltd and Corral Curators Ltd.

*He is on the boards of Ocean Marine Security Ltd, Gulf of Guinea Ltd, and Vessellink Nig Ltd, among others

