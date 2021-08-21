Brig.-Gen Olurin died after brief illness – Family

Saturday, August 21, 2021 7:30 pm


Gen Adetunji Idowu Olurin: family says he died after brief illness

By Florence Onuegbu

The family of late retired  Brig.-Gen Adetunji Olurin,  on Saturday,  said he died after a brief illness in Lagos.

In a statement signed by his son, Mr Babatunde Olurin, on behalf of the family, the late ex-Governor of Oyo State,  died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Friday, Aug. 20.

Olurin said that the family,  though pained,  remained grateful to God because the late Brig.-Gen led a good life.

”It is with a deep sense of loss but gratitude to Almighty God for a life well lived,  that we announce the passing of retired Brig.-Gen. Adetunji Idowu Olurin.

”In 27 years of service to the Nigerian Army,  Olurin served as the military administrator of Oyo state, the General Officer Commanding  the three armoured division and the ECOMOG field commander in Liberia.

”He also served as the sole administrator of Ekiti and was a governorship candidate in the 2011 Ogun gubernatorial election,” Olurin said.

The late Brig.-Gen Olurin is survived by his wife, Mrs Kehinde Olurin, two sons Babatunde and Olumide Olurin, daughter-in-law,  Fehintola Olurin and grandson Demilade Olurin.

The family said that burial arrangements would be announced soon.

