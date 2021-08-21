Buhari hails devotion of Nwajiuba to improve Nigeria’s education system

Saturday, August 21, 2021 7:01 pm


Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education

President Muhammadu Buhari  has said he recognized the tireless devotion of the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba to improve the nation’s education system working with other stakeholders.

The President said this in a message he sent to the minister on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

The President also described Nwajiuba as someone who believes that education is key to the prosperity of the Nigeria in the statement signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

The statement party reads “As someone who believes that education is key to a successful and prosperous Nigeria, the President recognises the Minister’s tireless devotion in working with key stakeholders and international partners to enhance the capacity of the nation’s education systems.

“President Buhari joins members of the Nwajiuba family, friends and well-wishers in praying that the special moments of another birthday will bring more wisdom, encouragement and determination for the celebrant to excel more in public service.”

