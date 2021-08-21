Ganduje presents staff of office to Buhari’s in-law

Ganduje presents staff of office to Buhari’s in-law

Saturday, August 21, 2021 3:36 pm


Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, as gets staff of office as the second Emir of Bichi from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano

Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, as gets staff of office as the second Emir of Bichi from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Saturday, presented Staff of Office to the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, as the second Emir of Bichi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls  that Bichi was among the newly created emirates  by  Ganduje’s administration.
Other newly created emirates were Rano, Gaya and Karaye, in addition to the existing Kano Emirate Council.
The Emir, on Friday, married off his daughter to the son of  President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf.
Speaking after presenting the staff of office to the Emir, Ganduje said the state government appreciated the contributions, being  rendered by  traditional institutions in promoting peace and stability in the state.
Ganduje said  the  contributions made by traditional institutions,   made the  administration  to create the additional emirates, with a view to extending development to grassroots areas.
He urged  the Emir and other Emirs in the state,  to continue to assist the government in providing security for lives and property.
The governor urged the Emir to remain a father to all his subjects without discrimination.
In his acceptance speech, the new Emir, promised to be just and fair to all people in the emirate.
Ado-Bayero urged the people of the emirate to intensify efforts in enrolling their children into the  basic education system.
He called on government and other development partners, to continue to contribute their quota in addressing desertification.
‘I am calling on people to plant trees, enroll their children in schools and report suspicious persons to the traditional institutions and relevant security agencies  for prompt action,” he said.
The emir was presented with traditional instruments of office.
The event was attended by ministers, state governors, traditional rulers, members of national and state assemblies.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Hakeem Odumosu: Lagos State Police Commissioner : warns against violence during Lagos LG election 17 mins ago

    Police arrest 2 kidnap suspects, rescue 8-year-old victim in Lagos
    Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani: says APC will soon take over Southeast part of the country 25 mins ago

    2023: We’re rejigging APC to win in Enugu— Nnamani
    44 mins ago

    Fayemi Mourns Death of Former Ekiti Administrator, Gen. Olurin
    Open grazing: Herdsmen and their cows: Buji Local Government Council of Jigawa State banned under-aged children from grazing animals in the area, 1 hour ago

    Jigawa council bans under-aged children from grazing animals
    Desperate Afghans besiege Kabul Airport to get out of the country after take over by the Taliban 1 hour ago

    Thousands besiege Kabul airport in frantic attempt to flee Taliban
    Naira notes: value on the decline 3 hours ago

    All Iffy on the Economy Front
    Kehinde Salihu Jeili and members of his gang arrested for robbing, killing POS operators, UBER drivers in Ogun State 4 hours ago

    Inside the 3-month investigation that busted Ogun killer-robbery gang
    4 hours ago

    14 Facts on Tsola Emiko, New Olu of Warri